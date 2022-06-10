ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PVN stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.91) on Friday. ProVen VCT has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.95). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

