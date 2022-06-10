ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PVN stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.91) on Friday. ProVen VCT has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.95). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.
About ProVen VCT (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.