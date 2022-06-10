Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PAQCW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,498. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 276.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 94.3% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.