Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the highest is $120.50 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $479.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

