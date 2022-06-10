Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 19 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £197.22 ($247.14).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,010.50 ($12.66) on Friday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 881 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($19.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.12) price target on Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($20.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.42) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.25).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

