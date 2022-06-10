PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

