Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

