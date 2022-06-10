Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Boosted by Analyst

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 251,709 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,956,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Kroger by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.