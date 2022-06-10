Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

CURV has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE CURV opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $588.85 million and a PE ratio of -33.41. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Torrid by 37,374.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

