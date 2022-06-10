Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bausch + Lomb Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
