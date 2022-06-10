Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

