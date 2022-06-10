Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE D opened at $79.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

