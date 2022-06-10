Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

