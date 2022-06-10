Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

UNFI stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.