Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Raised by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.56. The stock has a market cap of C$21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.75 and a 52-week high of C$76.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

