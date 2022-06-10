Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted by Analyst

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.56 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

