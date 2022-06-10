Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

TGT opened at $154.55 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

