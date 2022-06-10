Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issued By Wedbush

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

