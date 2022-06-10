Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BBCP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

