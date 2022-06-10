Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

