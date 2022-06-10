Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Cut by Analyst

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

JILL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE JILL opened at $19.10 on Friday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

