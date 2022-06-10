Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.