Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

SAIC opened at $92.71 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

