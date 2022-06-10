Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Reduced by Small Cap Consu (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.77 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 22.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

