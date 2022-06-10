QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

