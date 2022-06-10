Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.70 million.

