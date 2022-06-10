Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Radware alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01, a P/E/G ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.