Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RADLY remained flat at $$4.38 during midday trading on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo and Tocantins.

