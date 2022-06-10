Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

