Raymond James Increases National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target to $86.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

