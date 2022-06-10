Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.70 million.

