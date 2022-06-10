Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/2/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/31/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.90 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/22/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR LHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.33 ($6.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,132,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.81. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of €10.96 ($11.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.