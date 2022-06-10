Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,147. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

