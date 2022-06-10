Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2022 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

5/31/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/30/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

5/26/2022 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

5/12/2022 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

ARCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 595,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

