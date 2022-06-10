Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MGE Energy (MGEE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2022 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2022 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/23/2022 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) "

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

