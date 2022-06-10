Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) recently:

6/10/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/6/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

5/20/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

5/4/2022 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BASE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

