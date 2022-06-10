Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently:

6/9/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $109.00.

6/8/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $94.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $111.00.

5/25/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. The company anticipates complete recovery to take time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. “

5/12/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. However, the company is benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022, the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies.”

4/12/2022 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. 10,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $157.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

