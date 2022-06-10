Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Community (FCCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) recently:
- 6/6/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. "
- 5/29/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/13/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/27/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/19/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
