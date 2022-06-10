Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Community (FCCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) recently:

6/1/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

