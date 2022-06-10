Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Superconductor (AMSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC):

6/9/2022 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

6/5/2022 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2022 – American Superconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – American Superconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $11.00.

5/28/2022 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Superconductor by 247.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 104,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

