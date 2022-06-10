Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citi Trends (CTRN)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

5/25/2022 – Citi Trends had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $45.00.

5/25/2022 – Citi Trends had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $50.00.

5/20/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

5/17/2022 – Citi Trends was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

5/10/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Shares of CTRN traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $25.36. 6,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,300. The company has a market capitalization of $219.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

