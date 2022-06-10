Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ObsEva (OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/5/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/23/2022 – ObsEva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/12/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.65. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 229.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

