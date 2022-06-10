Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $375.00.

6/8/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $368.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $490.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $362.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $425.00.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00.

6/2/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00.

6/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – MongoDB had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/20/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MongoDB Inc alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.