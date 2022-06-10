Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in May

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RMESF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,282. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

