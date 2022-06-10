Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in May

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RMESF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,282. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
