RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $175.20 Average PT from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

RNR stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.57.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

