Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,490,000 after acquiring an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,661,000 after purchasing an additional 86,527 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,561,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

