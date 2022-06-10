Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the highest is $75.44 million. Repay posted sales of $48.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $300.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.37 million to $302.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $354.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.36 million to $357.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

