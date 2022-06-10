RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Critical Comparison

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AcuityAds and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 145.98%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.56 $8.42 million $0.07 35.57 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 50.67 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -6.60

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcuityAds beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

