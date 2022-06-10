Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

PLAY stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

