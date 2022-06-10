Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ADBE, ADI, AGCO, AMD, APP, ARL, BA, BASE, BATS, BIG)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $68.00.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €35.10 ($37.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $220.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($115.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.70 ($10.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.15. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $77.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$8.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $45.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $296.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €795.00 ($854.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities from $340.00 to $306.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $363.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $379.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $278.00 to $281.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $370.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($333.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00.

