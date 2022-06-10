Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ADBE, ADI, AGCO, AMD, APP, ARL, BA, BASE, BATS, BIG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $68.00.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €35.10 ($37.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $220.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($115.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.70 ($10.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.15. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $77.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$8.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $45.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $296.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €795.00 ($854.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities from $340.00 to $306.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $363.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $379.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $278.00 to $281.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $370.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($333.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.