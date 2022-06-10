Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL):

5/31/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50.

5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.

5/26/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 18,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.