Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL):
- 5/31/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50.
- 5/27/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.
- 5/26/2022 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.
NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 18,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.