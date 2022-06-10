Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bio-Path (BPTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH):

6/6/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bio-Path was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

5/18/2022 – Bio-Path had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Bio-Path was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

5/5/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 29,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

